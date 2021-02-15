SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $197.58 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 104% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00070356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.91 or 0.01008232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.36 or 0.05231739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00019079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025011 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,062,297 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.