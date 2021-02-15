SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,492,307.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,159,950.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

