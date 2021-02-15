SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

