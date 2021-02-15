SKALE Network (SKL) Market Capitalization Achieves $178.69 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $178.69 million and approximately $40.42 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00269823 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00088720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00077981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00092399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00440361 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00183846 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,166,667 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

