SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $103,625.58 and $23,233.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00953781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007613 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.89 or 0.05108888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00033452 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

