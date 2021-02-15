Skycoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33.39 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00006801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 232% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $64.78 million and approximately $33.39 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00269237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00414270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00187680 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

