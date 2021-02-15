Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce $365.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $385.30 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $301.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

SKY stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,062,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.