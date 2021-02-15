Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $766.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,000. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

