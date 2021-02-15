SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Up 41.4% in January

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,050,000 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 14th total of 13,470,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $52,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

