SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 14th total of 389,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.3 days.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

