Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 50% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Smartshare token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $170,235.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141229 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

