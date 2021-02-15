Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $914,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 417,386 shares of company stock valued at $29,070,269. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $19,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $84.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

