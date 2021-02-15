Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Snap-on worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

