SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Hits $18.39 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $93.15 or 0.00193022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.11 or 0.00269604 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00081331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00087943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00091594 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00467075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00184595 BTC.

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

SnowSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

