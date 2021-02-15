Social Send Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a market capitalization of $925,740.84 and approximately $30.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001561 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001868 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

