Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

