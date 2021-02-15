Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $10,873,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

