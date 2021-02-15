SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.84.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.89. 25,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

