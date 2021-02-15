Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

