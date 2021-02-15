SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

SWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

SWI opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,799,730 shares of company stock worth $193,298,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $2,333,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SolarWinds by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SolarWinds by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

