Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $980.00

Sopheon plc (SPE.L) (LON:SPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.80), with a volume of 1020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960 ($12.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 837.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.99 million and a PE ratio of 58.54.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and innovation planning.

