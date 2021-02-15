Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOLTF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0016878, a muscarinic M4 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual muscarinic M1/M4 agonist, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

