Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 720.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 290,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,877,959.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 786,937 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,115. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO stock opened at $72.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.