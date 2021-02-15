Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17,222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 232,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,314. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

