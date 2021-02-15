S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $339.45 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.