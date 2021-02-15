Spaceswap (MILK2) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 3,156,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,122,880 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

