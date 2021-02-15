SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SGRP stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. SPAR Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $36.52 million, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of SPAR Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.