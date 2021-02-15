Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

