SparkPoint One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.40 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $84.24 million and $8.40 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 156.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.00935325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052751 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.05172065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

