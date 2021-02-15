SparkPoint Trading Up 142.2% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 142.2% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $72.26 million and $7.29 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00989199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007533 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.07 or 0.05178510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

