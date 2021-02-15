SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Cap of $82,617.84

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 140.7% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $82,617.84 and approximately $2,583.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012084 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,462,815 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,700 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

