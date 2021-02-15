SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is United Asset Strategies Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.69. 543,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

