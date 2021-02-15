SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $170.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

