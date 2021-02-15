SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.69. 543,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.