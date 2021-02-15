SPDR MSCI China A Shares IMI ETF (NYSEARCA:XINA) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR MSCI China A Shares IMI ETF (NYSEARCA:XINA)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.91. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91.

