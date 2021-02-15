Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00042754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00286072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002392 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013798 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

