Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00290075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002429 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013391 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

