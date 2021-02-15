Spectrum Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $24,129.63 and $8,797.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

