Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin's total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

