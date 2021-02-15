Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 89.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $32,620.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,400.85 or 0.99902626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.