Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) vs. Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Financial Analysis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Alarm.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $2.36 billion 11.88 -$336.67 million ($1.44) -120.37 Alarm.com $502.36 million 10.14 $53.33 million $1.35 76.87

Alarm.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alarm.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Alarm.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -34.77% -34.13% -11.04% Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Splunk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Splunk and Alarm.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 1 11 26 0 2.66 Alarm.com 0 2 5 1 2.88

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $212.17, indicating a potential upside of 22.41%. Alarm.com has a consensus target price of $73.86, indicating a potential downside of 28.83%. Given Splunk’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Splunk is more favorable than Alarm.com.

Risk & Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Splunk on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data. It also provides Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information, and event management use cases; SignalFx, which provide real-time observability and troubleshooting for cloud infrastructure and applications; Splunk IT Service Intelligence that monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT and business services; Splunk Phantom that automates and orchestrates incident response workflows; VictorOps for collaboration and IT issue resolution; Splunk Data Stream Processor, which collects, process, and distribute data with real-time stream processing; and Splunk Data Fabric Search that enables highly complex and high-performance searches of massive datasets. In addition, the company provides Splunk App for Amazon Web Services that collects and analyzes data from amazon web services data sources; Cisco Firepower App for Splunk that Incorporates advanced visualizations and investigative capabilities for Cisco Firepower and Firepower Management Console; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, which Includes custom visualizations and guided workflows; Splunk Connected Experiences that provides access to data, alerts, and actions on mobile and connected devices; and Splunk apps and add-ons. Further, the company offers application programming interfaces and software development kits; and maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services, as well as operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; demand response programs; and whole home water safety solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, multi-site management access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; home builder programs; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

