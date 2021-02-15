Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $31.35

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $30.28. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,933 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £56.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.88.

About Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

