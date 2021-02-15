Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 564,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 45,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.95 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. The fund was formerly known as Central Fund of Canada Limited. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

