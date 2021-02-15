Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.45 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

