Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 6.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,913 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,523,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6,551.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 417,625 shares during the period.

PSLV remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,155. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

