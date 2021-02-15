Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,629 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 119,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.86.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

