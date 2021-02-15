Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 994,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 46,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.