Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 829,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 1,198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,764.3 days.

Shares of SQNXF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Get Square Enix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQNXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.