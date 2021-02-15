St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

St James House PLC (LON:SJH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $40.00. St James House shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 7,225 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.24.

About St James House (LON:SJH)

St James House PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.

