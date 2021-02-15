St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

